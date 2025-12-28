Ignore Speculation, Mahayuti United for Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde

Ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the polls will be contested unitedly under the Mahayuti alliance, dismissing speculation and statements made outside the alliance.

Addressing a large public rally in Dombivli, Shinde said the alliance formula has been finalised and is in its concluding phase. “What is being said elsewhere should be ignored. The Mahayuti leadership, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is steering the process. I have held several discussions with Ravindra Chavan. There may be seat adjustments, but we will fight together and win,” he said, adding that the alliance’s focus is on bringing meaningful change to Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. He later addressed consecutive rallies in Kalyan as part of preparations for the KDMC elections.

Taking aim at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shinde questioned its commitment to party workers during recent civic polls. He alleged that opposition leaders abandoned grassroots workers, while Mahayuti leaders remained active on the ground. “We stood with our workers, we won, and we respected them. A Shiv Sena worker is never left behind,” he said.

Shinde also accused the Thackeray brothers of using Marathi identity and Mumbai’s name solely for political gain. “Mumbai is not a golden goose. It is the financial capital of the country and the pride of Maharashtra. People understand who comes together only for power. The saffron flag will continue to fly in Mumbai, Kalyan and Dombivli,” he asserted.

Reaffirming Shiv Sena’s ideological stance, Shinde said that Marathi pride, Hindutva and development are inseparable. “Dombivli is not just a city; it represents culture, ideology and Hindutva. Shiv Sena will never compromise on Hindutva for the sake of power,” he said.

Highlighting development initiatives undertaken by the Mahayuti government, Shinde listed metro rail expansion, ring road projects, double-decker flyovers and cement concrete roads. He also announced that a vertical, international-standard sports stadium at the Sawlaram Sports Complex is under construction and is expected to be completed within 18 months. Additional projects include a 200-bed cancer hospital, redevelopment of Shastrinagar Hospital, and cluster redevelopment schemes aimed at providing permanent housing to eligible residents.

Speaking at the rally, Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said Kalyan-Dombivli has consistently supported the alliance. He dismissed claims of internal discord, stating that workers in the region have long functioned cohesively within the Mahayuti. “Some try to create confusion, but Dombivli is a stronghold of the alliance and firmly believes in Hindutva,” he said.

Shrikant Shinde also clarified that neither he nor Eknath Shinde had ever spoken about breaking the alliance. “We have always maintained that the mayor in Kalyan-Dombivli will be from the alliance. Our MPs, MLAs and corporators are united, and no one should try to weaken the Mahayuti, especially when extensive development has taken place here,” he added.

Targeting the Thackeray brothers further, he questioned their claims of championing Marathi interests, alleging that during their tenure, many Marathi families were pushed out of Mumbai due to unaffordable housing. He claimed that families were forced to relocate to areas such as Kalyan, Ambernath and Karjat, while thousands continued to live in transit camps for over a decade. “If anyone has provided homes to Marathi people, it is Eknath Shinde. Show even one housing project you delivered,” he said.

The rallies concluded with calls to strengthen Shiv Sena and the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the civic elections, with leaders expressing confidence that the alliance would maintain its stronghold in Kalyan-Dombivli.