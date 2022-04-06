Ileana D'Cruz's new song 'Ooo Ooo' out

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has been featured in a new music video titled 'Ooo Ooo'.

Composed and sung by Qaran with lyrics by Qaran and Siddhesh Patole, the urban and contemporary song has been conceptualized and created by Vidit Chitroda and directed by Avinash Jai Singh.

Elated to be a part of the peppy track, Ileana said, "When I heard 'Ooo Ooo' I couldn't stop grooving to the track, it was right up my alley. Qaran and I had a blast filming the song and I can't wait for everyone to listen to it."

Qaran, too, talked about the song.

"Ooo Ooo is a song that I've always wanted to make. Something which puts a smile on peoples faces and gives them a feeling of positivity and happiness. In my opinion, this song and the energy it brings is the perfect way to usher the world back into a state of a relative normalcy after 2 years of uncertainty. I want this song to be remembered as a moment of celebration for the same. I can't think of anyone better suited to bring out this emotion on screen with me than the gorgeous, Ileana," he expressed.

'Ooo Ooo' is currently streaming on Vinod Bhanushali's Hitz Music channel.

( With inputs from ANI )

