Illegal LPG cylinder refilling racket busted in Pimpri Chinchwad; one arrested

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police successfully apprehended an individual in the Chikhali area of the city, uncovering an illicit operation involving the refilling of LPG cylinders. The case has been officially registered at the Chikhali Police Station.

On Wednesday afternoon, at around 2 p.m., officials from the Chikhali Police Station conducted a raid in the Aherwadi locality of Chikhali. During the operation, it was discovered that a local resident, identified as Ruturaj Arun Patil (21), was engaged in the unauthorized refilling of LPG cylinders into smaller units. These illicitly refilled cylinders were subsequently loaded into a tempo vehicle for sale on the black market.

Police have seized LPG cylinders with an estimated value of Rs 2,10,750 from the scene. A case has been filed under sections 379, 420, and 275 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to relevant sections of other applicable laws. The investigation into this matter is presently ongoing.