Illegal office of Shiv Sena's leader Anil Parab razed in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that a portion of his office in Bandra (East) was demolished by the building's society as they received a letter from the MHADA authority stating that the office is illegal.

The BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday had claimed that the MHADA authority had demolished the illegal office of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab due to irregularities.

The Lokayukta in September 2021 had ordered demolition of an illegal office on an open space in a Mhada colony in Bandra (East). The order had stated that Parab, in a letter to Mhada, had said that neither the land nor the structure belonged to him and the allegations were made to defame him. A hearing was conducted via video conferencing, for which the complainant Kirit Somaiya and senior Mhada officials were present.

Parab said that in the past he informed MHADA that the structure does not belong to him and it is the society that is using the structure. He said he will be happy to visit and inspect BJP leader Narayan Rane's eight-storey Juhu bungalow, along with Kirit Somaiya.