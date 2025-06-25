Illegal Sex Trade Operation Busted in Alibag: One Rescued, Two Arrested from Varsoli Lodge

Following a previous crackdown on a couple running a prostitution ring in Alibag a few months ago, Alibag police have once again busted an illegal prostitution operation, this time at the Lotus Lodging in Varsoli. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, and a victim of the sex trade has been rescued and sent to a women's rehabilitation center. Alibag police received confidential information on Monday evening about illegal flesh trade being conducted at the Lotus Lodging in Varsoli.

Acting on the tip-off, a team was formed to conduct the raid. The team included Police Inspector Kishore Sale, Sub-Inspector Deepak More, Woman Police Sub-Inspector Satyabhama Kharat, Police Constables Jayendra Patil and Paresh Mhatre, Woman Police Constable Mayuri Jadhav, and Police Constables Shubham Nandgaonkar, Aniket Patil, Aniket Dhivare, and Sunil Jadhav. Two women were also brought in as independent witnesses for the operation.

To confirm the operation, a decoy customer was sent to verify the illicit trade. Once confirmation was received, a signal was given to the police. The police team immediately raided the premises and liberated the victim involved in the prostitution ring. Police Constable Aniket Dhivare filed a complaint against Rajesh Ramlakhan Chaupal and Jyotsna Das. Both accused have been arrested by the police. A case has been registered against them at Alibag Police Station under sections 143 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. This successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shivthare, by Police Inspector Kishore Sale and his team from Alibag Police Station.

