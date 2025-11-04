'I'm Not Happy With This': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lashes Out at Contractors Over Project Delays

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, November 4, issued a stern warning to contractors for delays in various ongoing projects and development works across the state. He said that after receiving multiple complaints, 21 projects were reviewed, including some under the MMRDA. Contractors responsible for the delayed work were summoned. After understanding their issues, he instructed the concerned officials to resolve them, but also warned contractors lagging behind.

In a firm tone during a meeting with Mumbai officials and contractors, Fadnavis questioned, “The project was to be completed by September 2024 — why the delay? Who are the contractors, and what steps are you taking now? How can a project take five years to complete? Does this happen anywhere in the world?”

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis lashes out at contractors for slow pace of infrastructure development. Orders them to move quicker. Good decision.

One step he must add: Punish contractors and officers who do disasters. Example: The infamous Palava bridge that has shamed India. pic.twitter.com/VTbWyl4qo8 — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) November 4, 2025

He further warned contractors who sought extensions until December, saying, “Those whose deadlines have expired must complete work within 15 days. I will not approve December deadline. The pace of work is too slow, and I cannot accept it. The project timeline must be strictly monitored. The war room must verify if progress is on track. Giving five-year timelines is unacceptable — the work must be done within two and a half years.”

Fadnavis also praised the Indian women’s cricket team after their World Cup win, announcing that women players from Maharashtra who were part of the squad would be felicitated. He said, “Three players from Maharashtra were part of the World Cup-winning team. They will be honoured, and when the entire team visits Mumbai, they will also be felicitated.”

Fadnavis also spoke about the leopard terror in Pune district, saying that discussions with the Central Government are underway on the issue. He said, “We have received information about leopard attacks. Such incidents are occurring frequently. It is estimated that around 1,300 leopards are in the Pune and Ahmednagar districts. We have initiated talks with the Centre, including the Union Forest Minister and Minister Dada Bhuse. We will request the Centre to allow the capture and relocation of these leopards to rescue centres, as well as to permit a sterilisation programme. The leopard population has increased. If any leopard turns man-eater, permission is granted to eliminate it. Necessary steps are being taken in this regard.”