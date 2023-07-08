I'm not tired, I'm not retired: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar's retirement remark

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), responded to Ajit Pawar's criticism of his retirement on Saturday by asserting that he is neither tired nor retired. Sharad Pawar claimed that he is committed to his party.

Replying to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s remark on Sharad Pawar’s age, the latter said at a press conference, I’m not tired, I’m not retired, I’m on fire.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar should step down and give a chance to the new generation stating that even leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retire at the age of 75.

To another query on the succession war in the family after Ajit Pawar’s remarks that he was sidelined as he wasn’t somebody’s (Sharad Pawar’s) son, the veteran politician said, I don't want to say much on this topic. I don’t like discussing family issues outside the family.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls