IMC felicitates Mumbai Police Personnel for Outstanding Public Service

IMC Centenary Trust honoured the city police on Thursday, January 5, for their "great public service" in keeping Mumbai safe for its people. The medals were given to ten police officers, three of whom were women, in appreciation of their outstanding service. The IMC Awards for Outstanding Public Service for Mumbai Police Personnel 2019-2022 were held at the IMC Headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai.



Vivek Phansalkar IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, presented the awards while complimenting the team members for their selfless and courageous deeds while on duty. He addressed the audience and said, "I would like to thank IMC for arranging this award event to honour the Mumbai Police's dedication and hard work." "We are happy to be associated with the IMC Centenary Trust in establishing these awards, which is an encouraging acknowledgement from the society."