IMD declares heatwave in Mumbai, alert issued for today

the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a heat wave in Mumbai on Saturday. The weather department issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region including Mumbai on Sunday. As per the latest advisory issued by the IMD on Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures in the city is likely to be around 37 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius.

According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, the heatwave condition is happening mainly due to the presence of strong easterly wind, which is delaying the sea breeze. The easterlies make the weather hotter and more humid. However, she added the situation may improve from Monday onwards due to the possible favourable change in wind patterns. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai listed precautions and directions to follow during the heatwave conditions.