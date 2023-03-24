IMD forecasts clear skies for Mumbai after unseasonal rainfall improves air quality

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a week of mainly clear skies after experiencing a period of unseasonal rainfall. The unseasonal rains have helped in improving the air quality of the city. As of Friday morning, the temperature in the city was 25.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity level was at 77%.

As per the IMD's forecast, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas can expect a mostly cloudless sky today, with the highest and lowest temperatures reaching approximately 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 60 at 9 am on Tuesday, indicating a 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels were 60 and 48 units, respectively.

To provide context, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is measured on a scale of 0 to 500, where an AQI between 0 and 50 is regarded as 'good', 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 is classified as 'moderate', 201 to 300 is regarded as 'poor', 301 to 400 is 'very poor', and an AQI between 401 and 500 is categorized as 'severe'.