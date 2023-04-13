IMD issues impact-based advisories for public safety

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a timely warning for certain districts in Maharashtra. As per the latest nowcast alert issued at 4 pm, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. The districts that may be affected include Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. It is advisable for residents to take necessary precautions and stay safe when venturing outside during this time.

The IMD has released a weather forecast for the upcoming days, stating that the sky will be partly cloudy with possible thundery activity and lightning from April 13 to April 18. There may also be short periods of strong winds and light rain during this time. From April 15 to April 18, the sky is expected to clear up, with a chance of becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon/evening. During this period, thundery activity, lightning, and very light rain are likely to occur.

Apart from the weather forecast, the IMD has released impact-based advisories to ensure public safety. The IMD recommends avoiding going outside during afternoons to avoid dehydration and heat exhaustion. In case of gusty winds, people are advised to remove plant pots from windows or balcony railings to prevent injury due to pots falling off. This is especially important as it could result in fatal accidents. During thunderstorms, it is suggested to avoid taking shelter under trees and to refrain from using mobile phones or electronic appliances during lightning. These advisories are essential to keep the public safe during unpredictable weather conditions.

Additionally, the IMD has suggested that people keep their windows and doors shut when strong winds are predicted. They should also avoid travelling during such times, especially when lightning is also expected. For those who must travel, it is recommended to drive slowly due to reduced visibility and slippery roads caused by light to moderate spells of rain. These precautions can help ensure the safety of people and prevent any untoward incidents during inclement weather.

The IMD has released these advisories with the primary objective of ensuring the safety and well-being of the public in the upcoming severe weather conditions. It is crucial that people follow these advisories and take all necessary precautions to prevent any unpleasant situations. By being vigilant and prepared, the public can minimize any potential risks and stay safe during these uncertain weather conditions.