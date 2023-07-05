IMD issues Orange alert in Mumbai today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a orange alert, foreseeing heavy to very heavy showers at a few locations in the metropolis, portions of Mumbai experienced mild rainfall on Wednesday morning.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 53.93 mm, 27.97 mm and 45.59 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

The rain intensity reduced in most parts of Mumbai since Tuesday night and there were light showers in parts of the city and suburbs on Wednesday morning. In its district forecast and warnings updated on Tuesday evening, the IMD Mumbai issued a orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places here on Wednesday.

A civic official said the IMD Mumbai has in its regular bulletin predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

