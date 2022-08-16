IMD issues yellow alert to Mumbai amidst heavy rainfall in the city, next 24 hours critical

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating that heavy rainfall as per a Indian Express report. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday caused traffic disruptions due to waterlogging. Central line train services have also been affected, as well as long distance trains arriving in Mumbai.

Low-lying areas in the city have been flooded.Due to waterlogging, the Malad subway has been closed for traffic and traffic is diverted to Sainath Road. The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city in the next 24 hours. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally. Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city. The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours. The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, another civic official said.

