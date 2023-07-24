IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the city, yellow alert issued

After days, filled with waterlogging, traffic jams due to torrential rainfall, there is hardly going to be any relief for Mumbaikars. IMD has issued yellow alert for the city on Monday. Temperature of the city can reach to a maximum of 28 degree Celsius and drop lowest to 24 degree Celsius. In the neighbouring districts of Palghar and Raigad, meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an orange alert indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places. Amidst the orange alert, the Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase has announced that all schools in Raigad district will remain closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recording apparatus showed the heaviest downpour had been received in the Western suburbs at 70 mm, followed by the Eastern suburbs at 69 mm of showers. The island city division also experienced heavy showers, recording 58 mm of rainfall.With the heavy rainfall lashing the city for the past one week, the water stock in the seven lakes which supply water to the city rose to 52.84 per cent on Monday morning. For the record, in 2022 on the same day, the water stock stood at 88 per cent while in 2021, the water stock touched 62.79 per cent.