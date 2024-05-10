IMD Predicts Scattered Light Rainfall in Pune Regions, Orange Alert for Satara on May 11-12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cautionary alert for Pune, indicating the possibility of scattered light rainfall in certain areas until May 12th. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Pune and Satara for May 11th and 12th, signifying potentially heavier rainfall in these regions during that time period.

Thunderstorm over Pune...

Pune residents experienced an unexpected change in weather on Thursday afternoon when strong winds, accompanied by light rainfall and thunder activity, swept through parts of the city. This sudden shift provided some relief from the intense heat, offering a temporary reprieve to areas struggling with high temperatures. The weather change occurred after 3:00 pm, catching many by surprise.

Shilpa Apte, a senior meteorologist at the IMD in Pune, explained that the recent weather phenomenon in Maharashtra can be traced back to a cyclonic wind circulation over central Maharashtra. She noted the presence of a trough line, which extended between central Maharashtra and south Karnataka, as well as another trough line between Vidarbha and Rajasthan, both of which played crucial roles in bringing about the observed atmospheric changes across the state.

Konkan is expected to receive light rains, while several districts across the state will experience thunderstorms and strong winds over the next three days, leading to the issuance of yellow alerts for these areas. Specifically, central Maharashtra and Pune are forecasted to experience thunderstorms and heavy rains with the possibility of hail storms on May 11th, followed by Satara on May 12th. Due to the severity of these conditions, Pune and Satara districts have been issued orange alerts. Similar weather patterns are expected to prevail in many other districts, warranting the issuance of yellow alerts for those regions as well.