IMD predicts severe heatwave in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad on alert!

Days, after the city witnessed rain, gusty wind, and dust storms Mumbaikars can only expect the weather to get worse in the coming days. As per the Indian Meteorological department’s (IMD) data, the city, since March 2, has recorded maximum temperatures above 35 degrees. Maximum temperatures were expected to rise on Wednesday by 2-3 degrees Celsius along the coast of Maharashtra and by 4-6 degrees Celsius in interior Maharashtra. The coastal subdivision of Konkan-Goa is likely to experience a heat wave in the following two days. In fact, a heatwave has already been declared in the coastal subdivision of Konkan-Goa for the next two days. Accordingly, the IMD’s regional met centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow watch over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today and tomorrow, with the advisory urging the residents to ‘be aware’ of the weather situation. The IMD declares a heatwave when the local temperature is expected to cross 40°C and simultaneously rise 5°C to 6°C above the region’s normal temperature.

Amid such conditions, dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes are all genuine possibilities, and therefore, residents of the region — especially children, the elderly and those with pre-existing morbidities — must avoid venturing outdoors during the afternoon hours. K S Hosalikar, head, IMD, Pune said, “Heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places over Konkan and Goa from March 9 to March 10. Both Goa and Konkan regions will witness a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Konkan and Goa during this time. Parts of Central India and Interior Maharashtra will witness a rise in temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius.” “It has been a tough first week of March for Mumbai. The dust factor is high with the highest AQI touching 325 value. Above normal heat at 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, unusual for Mumbai with 35-40per cent relative humidity (RH) and thunder with light showers and the (most unusual) occasional hail. All these factors together deteriorated the city’s weather,” said Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog.



