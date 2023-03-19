IMD predicts thunderstorm, and rain in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a wet weather warning for Maharashtra over the next few hours, saying that multiple cities and districts were likely to experience a thunderstorm accompanied by light rainfall in various cities of Maharashtra over the next few hours. These districts include Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Latur, and Ahmednagar. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur in various isolated places," the weather office said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average to 25.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month. The observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the maximum rainfall at 8.4 mm, followed by Palam at 3.3 mm and Lodhi Road at 3 mm, said officials. Delhi Police received three calls regarding waterlogging near the Tikri border, Bagga Link roundabout in Karol Bagh, and the Loni Road roundabout. Commuters also complained about traffic in some areas, including Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and along the route from Khajoori to Bhajanpura. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "An active western disturbance over northwest India is causing rain in the region and hailstorm in some areas. Another western disturbance will start affecting the region (from) Sunday… generally cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue over northwest India till March 20-21.