IMD warns extremely heavy alert for hilly areas of Pune, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rains in isolated places in the ghat (hilly) areas of Pune district, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.

As the monsoon is becoming active and vigorous over Maharashtra, red alert is issued for areas of Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and a few districts of Vidarbha, said an IMD official here.

Overcast conditions will prevail in Pune city and light to moderate rains are likely to occur, he said. Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday causing waterlogging in various low-lying areas and disrupting traffic in the city and suburbs. Both Colaba and Santacruz IMD observatories reported significant rainfall, with 92.2 mm and 115.2 mm recorded respectively between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.