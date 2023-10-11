"Impossible without blessings of state officials," says Nana Patole on drug trafficking in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole raised alarm over the proliferation of drug trafficking in the state, suggesting that such operations would be impossible without the involvement of state officials. Speaking at a party review meeting held in Amravati, Patole expressed deep concern over the expansion of a drug cartel from Nashik to cities like Amravati and its impact on school and college students.

Patole emphasized the need for the government to acknowledge its responsibility in tackling the Nashik drug case and to prevent the menace that is affecting the lives of the youth. He stressed the importance of averting a situation similar to that in Punjab.

Patole went further to allege that "such a huge drug cartel cannot be run without the blessings of the state officials," implying official complicity. This statement follows the recent discovery of a clandestine drug manufacturing unit in Nashik's Shindegaon.

Patole also raised questions about the escape of the drug mafia figure, Lalit Patil, from Sasoon hospital, seeking answers about his disappearance and those supporting his release. He promised to reveal more information at the appropriate time and urged all parties not to support those endangering the youth.