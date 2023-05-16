Imtiyaz Jaleel of AIMIM expresses willingness to join MVA coalition

Following NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent suggestion of expanding the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition, Imtiyaz Jaleel from the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) has expressed his interest in joining the opposition grand alliance. Additionally, Prakash Ambedkar's VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) could potentially form a strategic alliance with the MVA.

During a media interaction in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, Imtiyaz Jaleel, a Lok Sabha MP from the AIMIM said, “We have been hearing for a long time that if MIM contests elections that helps the BJP. I’ve been countering the argument saying that if you feel that the MIM is of any worth, it has any power, then why don’t you join hands with us. Make an offer to us, we shall think of it and we will come with you if we feel that the offer is worthy of consideration.”

In response to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks following the MVA meeting on Sunday, where he expressed the intention to unite all opposition parties and fortify the MVA, Jaleel offered his reaction. He acknowledged Pawar's statement and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to bring together various opposition parties and enhance the strength of the MVA coalition.

Nevertheless, Jaleel pointed out that secular parties such as the Congress and the NCP have been making efforts to distance themselves from Muslim leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi. He stressed that for an alliance to materialize, these parties would need to let go of their contradictory behavior and embrace consistency in their actions.

In the meantime, Adv Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, who had previously attempted to form a grand alliance comprising various smaller parties across the state under the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) banner, has expressed his willingness to engage in discussions. Ambedkar stated that the VBA alliance is open to considering collaboration if there is a guarantee of unity among the opposition parties.