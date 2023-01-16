In a first, Maha Home Guards get insurance cover for on-duty mishaps

Mumbai, Jan 16 For the first time, Maharashtra Home Guards are entitled to an insurance cover in case of accident or death in the line of duty, a top official said here on Monday.

Director General of Home Guards, Dr B. K. Upadhyay handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to a home guard, Laxman Vithal Akhade who lost one leg in a serious accident while on duty on September 5, 2022.

"Similar to Maharashtra Police, the Home Guards have tied up with the private sector's HDFC Bank for the salary accounts of its staff and also entitlements to all insurance benefits," Dr Upadhyay said.

Present were the beneficiary Akhade, Additional DGP Brijesh Singh, Additional SP of Raigad Atul Zende, HDFC officers, and other top officials.

With 45,000 personnel including women and technic, Maharashtra Home Guards is among the biggest in the country and serves as an auxiliary to the police force for maintaining internal security.

It also serves as an emergency force for specialised tasks and has set up specialist arms like the border wings, marine units, etc. that work for the defence of the country.

