In Lokmat, there is never a thought that who is our competitor says, Vijay Darda

The Lokmat National Media Conclave' is currently underway in Nagpur. Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman, Editorial Board, Lokmat Media Group is currently addressing the conclave. He is speaking about the rival or competitor in the media and speaking on this he has said that there has never been a role in public opinion that who is our rival?

According to him, the media should have only competitive news, and he believes that his father Jawaharlal Darda, the founding editor of Lokmat, taught him this. He further said that this is the reason why every year we honor the good journalists working in any newspaper of Maharashtra in the names of the two editors of 1974 and 1971. Vijay Darda has further said that we have maintained this tradition every year.

According to the chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group, Lokmat is the first media house in the country to honor any journalist in this manner. He has also said that not only journalists but also the hawkers who distribute newspapers have been honored and their statues have also been made.