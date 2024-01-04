In Mumbai, auto fares likely to go up by Rs 2

Mumbaikars will have to shell out more for auto as rates are set for a hike. According to a TOI report, The Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union on Wednesday announced that it is moving Bombay high court against the state government to seek a fare hike of Rs 2 as per Khatua panel formula. The union said it wants the minimum fare for autorickshaws in suburbs to go up from Rs 23 to Rs 25.

The autorickshaw union had earlier given a deadline of December-end to the state transport department asking it to respond.Union leader Thampy Kurien said it was not a fair deal when the autorickshaw drivers got the fare hike in October 2022. The hike of Rs 2 then — from Rs 21 to Rs 23 — was not enough to cover rising expenses amid inflation, he pointed out.The union calculated the fare hike based on the Khatua committee formula for fares and has already submitted the same to the transport secretary, mentioning that fares should increase by around Rs 2.

MMRTA had in October 2022 given a hike of Rs 2 for autorckshaws and Rs 3 for taxis, taking the minimum fares from Rs 21 to Rs 23 for rickshaws and Rs 25 to Rs 28 for kaali-peeli taxis.Consumer rights activists and commuters said they are strictly against any hike in fares.