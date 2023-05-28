Inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi greatest tribute to Savarkar and Maharashtrians: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi was the greatest tribute to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and all Maharashtrians.

Shinde also said the political parties which boycotted the event have shown deep disrespec to India’s democracy and Savarkar, whose 140th birth anniversary is being observed on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Shinde in a tweet said, Political parties not participating in the inauguration today have shown deep disrespect towards India’s democracy and Savarkar ji. Today’s democracy has crossed the Lakshman Rekha laid by political dynasties.” “Those who don’t take pride in our culture heritage, those who despise thinkers like Veer Savarkar have preferred to boycott a national celebration, he added.

Shinde said a son of mother India was born on this day in 1883. 140 years later, on the same day, a free and confident India witnesses dedication of a new Parliament building. This is the greatest tribute to Savarkar ji and honour to all Maharashtrians! he tweeted.