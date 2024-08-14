Independence Day 2024: 17 Maharashtra Police Personnel Awarded Gallantry Medals - Check Full List of Awardees
By vishal.singh | Published: August 14, 2024 11:09 PM2024-08-14T23:09:59+5:302024-08-14T23:15:18+5:30
On the eve of Independence Day 2024, it was announced that 17 police officers from Maharashtra will receive the ...
On the eve of Independence Day 2024, it was announced that 17 police officers from Maharashtra will receive the Gallantry Medal. Additionally, three officers will be honoured with medals for meritorious service, and 39 officers will be recognised with medals for excellent service.
Police Sub-Inspector Dhanaji Honmane, who was martyred while fighting Naxalites, will be posthumously awarded the Gallantry Medal. Assistant Police Commissioner Vijay Hathisakar and Senior Police Inspector Ashok Honmane, from Dahisar Police Station and currently serving in Mumbai, will be honoured with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Additional Director General of Police Chiranjeev Ramchhabila Prasad, Director Rajendra Dahale, and Joint Commissioner of Police Satish Govekar will also be honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Along with them, 39 officers and employees from the state will be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Read Also | Independence Day 2024: 1,037 Police Personnel, Fire and Others Awarded Gallantry, Service Medals
Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Rabale Police Station in Navi Mumbai will receive a medal for his significant contributions. Dhumal, who has served in Mumbai's Anti-Extortion Cell for 18 years, played a key role in the arrest of notorious gangsters Santosh Shetty and Bunty Pandey. Additionally, Deputy Inspector Generals Dattatreya Tulsidas Shinde, Sandeep Gajanan Diwan, and Shivaji Gyandev Fadtare will be honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.
Assistant Police Commissioner Vijay Hathisakar from the Mumbai Crime Branch will also receive the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Hathisakar, who began his career in Raigad and Sindhudurg and later served in Mumbai for 17 years, successfully convicted several accused in a serious crime case investigated multiple times by Raigad and Mumbai’s RCF, Malad Police Station.
1995 batch police officer Ashok Honmane, who has worked in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai, is currently serving as Senior Police Inspector at Dahisar Police Station. He has also held important positions such as in the Palghar Crime Branch, Bhiwandi Crime Branch, and Manikpur Police Station.
Names of Medal Winners from Maharashtra:
Gallantry Medal Winners:
- Dr. Kunal Shankar Sonawane – Sub-Divisional Police Officer
- Deepak Rambhaji Aute – Police Sub-Inspector
- Late Dhanaji Tanaji Honmane – Police Sub-Inspector (Posthumous)
- Nageshkumar Bondyalu Madaraboina – Police Constable
- Shakil Yusuf Sheikh – Police Constable
- Vishwanath Samaiyya Pendam – Police Constable
- Vivek Manku Narote – Police Constable
- Moreshwar Namdev Potvi – Police Constable
- Kailas Chunga Kulmethe – Police Constable
- Kotla Botu Korami – Police Constable
- Korke Sanny Veladi – Police Constable
- Mahadev Vishnu Wankhede – Police Constable
- Anuj Milind Tare – Additional Police Inspector General
- Rahul Namdev Nevade – Police Sub-Inspector
- Vijay Dadaso Sapkal – Police Sub-Inspector
- Mahesh Boru Michha – Police Constable
- Samaiyya Lingayya Assam – Police Constable
Meritorious Service Medal:
- Chiranjeev Ramachhabila Prasad – Additional Director General, Maharashtra
- Rajendra Baji Rao Dahale – Director, Maharashtra
- Satish Raghubir Govekar – Police Joint Commissioner, Maharashtra
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service:
- Dattatreya Tulsidas Shinde – Deputy Inspector General
- Sandeep Gajanan Diwan – Deputy Inspector General
- Shivaji Gyandev Fadtare – Deputy Superintendent
- Sanjay Maruti Khande – Superintendent
- Vineet Jayant Chaudhary – Deputy Superintendent
- Prakash Pandurang Gaikwad – Sub-Inspector
- Sadanand Janba Rane – Senior Police Inspector
- Vijay Mohan Hathisakar – Assistant Police Commissioner
- Mahesh Mohanrao Tarade – Deputy Superintendent
- Rajesh Ramesh Bhagwat – Inspector
- Gajanan Krishnarao Tandulkar – Sub-Inspector
- Rajendra Tukaram Patil – Sub-Inspector
- Sanjay Saho Rane – Sub-Inspector
- Govind Dadu Shewale – Sub-Inspector
- Madhukar Pocha Naitam – Sub-Inspector
- Ashok Bapu Honmane – Inspector
- Shashikant Shankar Tatkare – Sub-Inspector
- Akshayvarnath Jokhuram Shukla – Sub-Inspector
- Shivaji Govind Jundare – Sub-Inspector
- Sunil Layappa Hande – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Prakash Motiram Deshmukh – Sub-Inspector
- Dattu Ramnath Khule – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Ramdas Nagesh Palshetkar – Inspector
- Devidas Shravan Wagh – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Prakash Shankar Waghmare – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Sanjay Dayaram Patil – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Monika Samuel Thomas – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Bandu Baburao Thakre – Constable
- Ganesh Manaji Bhamare – Constable
- Arun Nivrutti Khaire – Constable
- Deepak Narayan Tillu – Constable
- Rajesh Tukaramji Paidalwar – Constable
- Shrikrishna Gangaram Hirpurkar – Assistant Commandant
- Raju Sampat Surve – Police Inspector
- Sanjeev Dattatreya Dhumal – Inspector
- Anil Uttam Kale – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Mohan Ramchandra Nikhare – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Dwarkadas Mahadevarao Bhange – Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Amitkumar Mataprasad Pandey – Sub-Inspector