Independence Day 2024: 17 Maharashtra Police Personnel Awarded Gallantry Medals - Check Full List of Awardees

On the eve of Independence Day 2024, it was announced that 17 police officers from Maharashtra will receive the Gallantry Medal. Additionally, three officers will be honoured with medals for meritorious service, and 39 officers will be recognised with medals for excellent service.

Police Sub-Inspector Dhanaji Honmane, who was martyred while fighting Naxalites, will be posthumously awarded the Gallantry Medal. Assistant Police Commissioner Vijay Hathisakar and Senior Police Inspector Ashok Honmane, from Dahisar Police Station and currently serving in Mumbai, will be honoured with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Additional Director General of Police Chiranjeev Ramchhabila Prasad, Director Rajendra Dahale, and Joint Commissioner of Police Satish Govekar will also be honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Along with them, 39 officers and employees from the state will be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Rabale Police Station in Navi Mumbai will receive a medal for his significant contributions. Dhumal, who has served in Mumbai's Anti-Extortion Cell for 18 years, played a key role in the arrest of notorious gangsters Santosh Shetty and Bunty Pandey. Additionally, Deputy Inspector Generals Dattatreya Tulsidas Shinde, Sandeep Gajanan Diwan, and Shivaji Gyandev Fadtare will be honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.

Assistant Police Commissioner Vijay Hathisakar from the Mumbai Crime Branch will also receive the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Hathisakar, who began his career in Raigad and Sindhudurg and later served in Mumbai for 17 years, successfully convicted several accused in a serious crime case investigated multiple times by Raigad and Mumbai’s RCF, Malad Police Station.

1995 batch police officer Ashok Honmane, who has worked in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai, is currently serving as Senior Police Inspector at Dahisar Police Station. He has also held important positions such as in the Palghar Crime Branch, Bhiwandi Crime Branch, and Manikpur Police Station.

Names of Medal Winners from Maharashtra:

Gallantry Medal Winners:

Dr. Kunal Shankar Sonawane – Sub-Divisional Police Officer

Deepak Rambhaji Aute – Police Sub-Inspector

Late Dhanaji Tanaji Honmane – Police Sub-Inspector (Posthumous)

Nageshkumar Bondyalu Madaraboina – Police Constable

Shakil Yusuf Sheikh – Police Constable

Vishwanath Samaiyya Pendam – Police Constable

Vivek Manku Narote – Police Constable

Moreshwar Namdev Potvi – Police Constable

Kailas Chunga Kulmethe – Police Constable

Kotla Botu Korami – Police Constable

Korke Sanny Veladi – Police Constable

Mahadev Vishnu Wankhede – Police Constable

Anuj Milind Tare – Additional Police Inspector General

Rahul Namdev Nevade – Police Sub-Inspector

Vijay Dadaso Sapkal – Police Sub-Inspector

Mahesh Boru Michha – Police Constable

Samaiyya Lingayya Assam – Police Constable

Meritorious Service Medal:

Chiranjeev Ramachhabila Prasad – Additional Director General, Maharashtra

Rajendra Baji Rao Dahale – Director, Maharashtra

Satish Raghubir Govekar – Police Joint Commissioner, Maharashtra

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service: