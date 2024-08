Independence Day Long Weekend: Central Railway to Run 18 Special Trains To Avoid Rush; Check Details

Composition: One AC First Class, 3 AC 2-Tier, 15 AC 3-Tier, 1 Pantry Car (locked condition), and 2 Generator Cars.

LTT Mumbai-Madgaon Specials (4 Services):

Train 01167 will depart from LTT Mumbai at 21:00 hrs on 15.08.2024 (Thursday) and 17.08.2024 (Saturday), arriving at Madgaon at 10:00 hrs the next day.

Train 01168 will depart from Madgaon at 12:00 hrs on 16.08.2024 (Friday) and 18.08.2024 (Sunday), arriving at LTT Mumbai at 00:40 hrs the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer (only for 01168), Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road (only for 01168), Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade (only for 01168), Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon (only for 01168), and Kankalvali.

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, and 4 General Second Class, including 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car.