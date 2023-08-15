Independence Day outing turns tragic: IT engineer drowns in Pune dam

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday around 12:30 pm, as an IT engineer lost his life due to drowning in a dam within the jurisdiction of Rihe (Mulshi) village.

The deceased has been identified as Harshit Potluri (27), originally from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, and currently residing in Hinjewadi. Harshit was working in a reputed IT company in IT Park Phase III. On the occasion of Independence Day, he visited the Rihe Bandh area along with two friends. Tragically, he drowned while swimming in the dam, unable to gauge the water's depth.

Local authorities and social activists along with villagers, reached the site. They promptly sought assistance from the Paud police station, fire brigade, and Mulshi emergency team. The body was recovered after a three-hour effort. Despite the incident occurring a mere 25-30 minutes away from the renowned Hinjewadi IT Park, the rescue response took over two hours. Paud police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.