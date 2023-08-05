I.N.D.I.A. alliance likely to hold next meeting in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sept 1

The opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A. is likely to hold its next meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai, sources said. They said it would be held in the format of the Bengaluru meeting with leaders first confabulating in an informal setting on August 31 before their main meeting the next day.

The opposition meeting will be a two-day affair and will take place on August 31 and September 1 with all leaders approving the dates, a source said. The likely venue would be a hotel in Powai and there will be a press conference on September 1 evening, the source said.

There have been several dates that have been talked about earlier but those did not work out as all leaders were not available on those dates. The third meeting of the bloc is being hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The MVA constituents had been holding parleys to schedule the meeting.

Significantly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav here and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, sources said. I.N.D.I.A bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru last month. The alliance is also likely to announce the composition of committees for specific actions such as communication and 2024 general election campaign in the run-up to the polls.