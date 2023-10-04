I.N.D.I.A alliance no match for PM Modi: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the INDIA alliance has credibility and leadership issues and it is no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During a gathering of state BJP functionaries, Fadnavis mentioned that an investigation into a news portal has uncovered evidence of Chinese funding. This revelation highlights the presence of certain entities or forces that may be attempting to disrupt the progress and development initiatives of the Modi government.

Delhi Police searched 30 locations connected with online news portal NewsClick and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA on allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda. The opposition grouping led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lacks credibility. None of the leaders from the INDIA bloc has a national appeal. They don't have an agenda for development and also lack the vision for the development of the country, Fadnavis said.

He alleged the only agenda of the grouping is to oppose PM Modi because they know they are staring at a bleak future when Prime Minister Modi returns to power for a third term. There are differences among these leaders which will aggravate further after the elections, he said, adding that the people of the country know very well that the INIDA bloc is no match for Modi.

He said the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government in the last nine years have lifted people out of poverty. India is now the fastest growing economy. Earlier, we used to go after other countries but now the other developed countries are coming to us, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.