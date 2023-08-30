I.N.D.I.A alliance to provide formidable alternative to bring about political change, says Sharad Pawar



On August 31 and September 1, the third INDIA alliance summit will be attended by 63 representatives from 28 political parties, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change.

Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA. He said there is no confusion over NCP. People will teach those who have left a lesson, he added, targeting estranged nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra last month.

Asked about BSP chief Mayawati, Pawar said, it is not known on whose side she is. Earlier she has had dialogue with BJP.” Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance of opposition parties belonging to different ideologies has a common objective of protecting democracy.