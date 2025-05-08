India-Pakistan Tensions: Maharashtra on High Alert After Operation Sindoor; Security Tightened at Tourist and Religious Sites

Security has been intensified at major tourist places and religious sites across Maharashtra following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir and India’s subsequent military response, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a tweet by IANS. The move comes as part of nationwide efforts to prevent any further incidents. The state police have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and intensify patrolling at sensitive locations, including popular pilgrimage centers and tourist hotspots. Quick response teams have also been deployed at key points, and surveillance systems are being closely monitored.

#BREAKING An alert has been issued in Maharashtra following the airstrike in Pakistan. As a precaution, security has been heightened at tourist and spiritual sites across the state. The police have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance at all these locations to ensure… pic.twitter.com/IrZdKYLoAH — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, in a show of patriotic fervour, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has put up massive posters across several key locations in Mumbai, hailing the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The operation, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in the wee hours of Wednesday, destroyed nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed Operation Sindoor as a powerful response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as "just the trailer" with the "movie yet to come". Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces, Shinde emphasised that the operation has delivered justice for the 26 civilians killed in the brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I thank PM Modi and our armed forces, who have done a terrific job... They have given a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan. Yeh toh trailer hain, picture abhi baaki hain (This is just the trailer, the picture is yet to come)," he said.Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders also hailed the strike, while residents joined in by distributing sweets on the streets in Dombivli and other urban areas of Thane district. The joy was visible across the area, as shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers and other citizens all expressed pride and relief over the military action.



