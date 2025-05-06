India-Pakistan Tensions Prompt Large-Scale Mock Drills Nationwide, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, and Pune Among Key Places

Mock drills will be carried out in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and several other districts. Amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is getting ready for a mock drill that will take place throughout 244 districts of the nation on May 7. Everything will be tested by the MHA, including evacuation preparedness and air raid warning sirens. In a letter to chief secretaries on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the exercise's goal is to evaluate and improve the preparedness of Civil Defence systems in all states and Union Territories (UTs).

These drills will also be conducted in other sensitive areas, including Uran, Bhusawal, Tarapur, Nashik, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Manmad, Sinnar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagothane, Thal-Vayshot, Rohn-Dhatao, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). Chief Secretaries and Union Territory Administrators have received the direction, which requests that they mobilise local volunteers, civil defence forces, district authorities, and schools. The goal is to revitalise emergency response systems throughout the nation's 244 categorised districts, several are located in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Mumbai Will Get Underground Local Trains? Here’s What We Know

Why Is Maharashtra In Focus For These Mock Drills?

In terms of civil preparedness, Maharashtra has been designated as a high-priority zone due to its large population, vital infrastructure, and coastline sensitivity. Cities with important financial institutions and defence sites, such as Mumbai and Pune, are more susceptible to threats from the inside as well as the outside. Because of their closeness to the western maritime boundary, the state's coastal towns, such as Uran and Ratnagiri, are also heavily featured in the mock drill calendar.

Mock Drill Activities:

Air Raid Sirens: To guarantee prompt public reaction to aerial threats, alert systems will be tested in major cities.

Evacuation Drills: In this, they will practise the evacuation of people from dangerous areas to safer ones, especially in crowded places like Thane and Mumbai.

Blackout Procedures: In order to prevent discovery during possible air raids, key cities would rehearse quick blackouts, turning down lights and signalling.

Camouflage Operations: To gauge response time and efficacy, strategic assets, including defence sites and power plants, will be subjected to quick camouflage testing.

Civilian Awareness Programs: Workshops on crisis communication, survival skills, and first aid will be held in public areas, schools, and colleges in Pune, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

Along with thousands of students and locals, participants will include Civil Defence wardens, Home Guard volunteers, and members of the NCC, NSS, and NYKS.