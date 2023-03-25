India sees rise in Covid-19 cases; Pune city reports highest number of patients

The number of Covid-19 cases in India is on the rise again, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. Today, more than 1,700 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, and the total number of active cases has now reached 7,927. The Ministry of Health has reported 343 new cases in the state over the last 24 hours.

Pune city has the highest number of Covid-19 patients, with 510 registered patients and 136 new patients. In addition, three patients have died in the state. Today, 1,700 active patients have been identified in the state. The country has a recovery rate of 98.79%, with most people having recovered from Corona so far.

As per the website of the Union Health Ministry, approximately 220.65 crore doses have been given under the nationwide Corona vaccination drive. The government has expressed worry about the increase in the number of positive corona cases in some states and emphasized the need to control it immediately. The administration has been urged to remain cautious.