Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Fishing Vessel 'Jay Malhar' Smuggling Diesel and Narcotics Off Maharashtra Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday, May 16, apprehended a fishing vessel named 'Jay Malhar' along with its five crew members for allegedly smuggling diesel and narcotics off the Maharashtra coast.

Acting on specific intelligence, an ICG ship intercepted the vessel and conducted a thorough search. During the search they found a hidden cache of approximately 25 tons of diesel, valued at around Rs 27 lakh, concealed within the fish hold. Additionally, a small quantity of banned narcotic substances was also found onboard.

The apprehended vessel and crew have been brought to the nearest port for further investigation.