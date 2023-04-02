Indian Navy intercepts suspicious boat near Mumbai

The Navy and defense forces received intelligence that a suspicious boat was spotted near the Arabian coast in Mumbai.According to sources, efforts are being made by the Navy and coastal guard to locate the vessel. The sighting reportedly occurred between 8:30 am and 9am this morning, approximately 44 nautical miles away from Mumbai and Palghar.

The Mumbai Police port zone was notified about the situation at approximately 10am. The joint operation center has also alerted other agencies about the boat, which is believed to have links to Pakistan, according to sources. Last year, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores.The action came on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat. The ICG said that Pakistani fishing boat ‘Al Soheli’ is being brought to Okha for further investigation.