Indian Navy’s ALH chopper meets with accident near Mumbai

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Navy met with an accident off the Mumbai coast.The Navy said three crew members of the chopper were safely recovered by a naval patrol craft.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, it said The Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft, the Navy said in a brief statement.

Last year in October, a weaponised Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all five personnel onboard.

After the deadly crash, all ALH in service in the country, just over 300, were grounded for safety checks as a precaution.