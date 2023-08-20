Indian Passenger arrested with ₹15 crore worth of Cocaine at Mumbai airport

An Indian passenger was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized white powder, purported to be cocaine, worth about ₹15 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday. THE DRI official recovered 1,496 grams of a white powder, purported to be cocaine. The value of the drug is said to be approximately ₹15 crore in the illicit market.

According to PTI news agency, the passenger who came via a flight from Addis Ababa to Mumbai was apprehended on Friday. Further, the DRI officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient, who came to collect the contraband at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.The nabbed recipient is a female Ugandan national, the official said.Both the carrier and recipient have been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is in progress to unearth further links to the drugs supply chain, the official added.