Indian Railways’ Mumbai Division cancels several trains on suburban sections

Central Railway (CR) zone has regulated the operations of several trains in Mumbai Division. This is due to the scheduled maintenance work for the smooth movement of trains.In a statement, Central Railway said, “Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block o­n its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works o­n July 23, 2023.” The zonal railway has requested the passengers to ‘bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this maintenance block.’

Matunga-Mulund Up and Dn fast lines – No train operations will be there on Matunga-Mulund sections from 11:05 hrs to 15:55 hrs. The Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:25 hrs to 15:35 hrs will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts. The fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the Dn fast line and will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Meanwhile, the Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10:50 hrs to 15:46 hrs will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their scheduled halts and will be re-diverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. The railways will operate special suburban trains o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. In addition, the Trans Harbour line services will also be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. However, the suburban services between Belapur – Kharkopar and Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule time.



