Indian Railways to run special trains on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

The Central Railway has announced that special trains will be operated on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in September.This year railway decided to operate a total of 312 Ganpati special train services dedicated to the transportation of devotees, 18 more Ganpati special train services from the 294 services provided in 2022" said an official.

"Central Railway is set to play a pivotal role in this initiative, with 257 Ganpati Special train services scheduled for the year 2023. This number marks an increase of 18 services compared to the previous year. On the other hand, Western Railway is contributing an additional 55 services to the cause, making the total count of Ganpati Special Train services for 2023 substantially higher" added officials. According to a senior officer of CR, collaborative effort by Central Railway and Western Railway is aimed at catering to the travel needs of Ganpati devotees during the festive season. With an estimated surge in demand, Central Railway anticipates transporting over 1.04 lakh reserved passengers this year. This figure represents a notable increase from the approximately 90,000 passengers who availed the Ganpati Special Train services in 2022. Additionally, an estimated 1.50 lakh unreserved passengers are expected to be accommodated through the 257 Ganpati Special train services provided by Central Railway.