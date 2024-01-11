India’s First Carbon Neutral Village in Bhiwandi Taluka of Thane District Likely To Get Completed in Next 6 Months

The dream of carbon neutral villages has come closer to reality as India's first carbon neutral village is being developed in Bhiwandi Taluka of Thane district. Two villages in Thane will be soon run entirely on solar power. All houses, gram panchayat building, school, anganwadi and water supply will be done on through an on-grid, net-metered solar system. For this Zilla Parishad, Thane has received funds from central government innovation scheme (through Panchayati Raj mantralaya) of around 3.5 crores. Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) will be undertaking the technical works.

Dudhani and Wafe villages located in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district will be revamped into carbon neutral villages. Interestingly, both the villages have adivasi-majority population. The cost of this entire project is 3.5 crores and is an effort to achieve net-zero emission target. A centralized plant will be set up in a government-owned land in which there will be an on-grid, net-metered solar system. Three Phase 4 Wire System will be implemented through which electricity will be supplied to every household of the village.

Manuj Jindal, CEO Zila Parishad Thane told LokmatTimes.com, “Central government gave us the funds and the approval. The project should not take more than 6 months. Zila Parishad has interacted with the local representatives, local villagers and told them the benefits of this initiative project. We havent acquired the lands of any villagers as it is being set in a governmnet-owned land”.

Deepak Kokate, Executive Director of MAHAPREIT told LokmatTimes.com, “Preliminary survey, documentation work, temporary feasibility of the project has been done. We are now at the stage to float and tender to identify the agency who can implement this. The timeline given to complete this project is 1 year but we will try to finish it in next 6 months.” After the success of this project, it will be extrapolated to another 120 villages of the same area, informed Managing Director of MAHAPREIT Amol Shinde.

Announcement of this project was made in March 2023,when Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh visited Thane district. The funds have now been allocated by the central government. Administrative officials informed that the adivasis in the village are looking forward to this project with a positive approach as they will have to pay nominal rates for electricity and the project will have long term benefits.