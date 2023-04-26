India's star youth footballer Aniket Jadhav receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

Aniket Jadhav receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award in the category of sports. At just 17 years of age, he has got an opportunity to play against teams from 23 countries in the world. He is the only footballer from Kolhapur to achieve such feat. Aniket was selected for Subroto Cup school football tournament from Maharashtra 2012-13, he became known for his performance.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award ceremony was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.