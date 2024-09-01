Indigo Flight Bomb Threat: Hyderabad-Bound Airlines Diverted To Nagpur

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight, originally departing from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday, September 1, after receiving a bomb threat. Despite thorough security checks, no suspicious items were found, and the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2 pm, according to officials.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E-7308 was diverted to Nagpur International Airport following a bomb threat received on board. Upon landing, all passengers were safely disembarked and underwent mandatory security screenings.

IndiGo assured that passengers were provided with necessary assistance and refreshments, and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused. The bomb threat was reportedly discovered on a piece of paper in the aircraft’s bathroom, but nothing unusual was found after a comprehensive investigation.