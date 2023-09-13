Inhuman torture: Investigation handed over to woman officer

Viraj Deshpande (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

Following a letter from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar, the police department has handed over the case of the 10-year-old girl who was sexually abused, tortured and held captive, to a woman officer. Lokmat Times on Sunday reported that the case was likely to be handed over to a woman official.

The case was earlier being investigated by a PSI who was suspended for allegedly providing VIP treatment to an accused in the case. The official had allegedly permitted hotel food and mineral water for the accused and also let him meet family members and use a cellphone. The incident caused a major outcry after which the PSI was suspended.



Following this, the case was handed over to senior PI of Hudkeshwar police station Jagvendra Rajput. However, citizens and experts had wanted a female officer to handle the case in the hope that the traumatised youngster would be more comfortable relating to a woman officer.

The CWC had also written to the CP asking that a female officer be assigned the task. On Tuesday, the investigation was handed over to Assistant Police Inspector Rekha Sankpal who is currently in-charge of the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of crime branch.

Sankpal is known for her work in busting various child selling rackets in the city and also tracking down missing minors. Sankpal on Wednesday is expected to seek further police custody of the accused as the remand period ends.

Police have till now arrested Arman Khan, his brother-in-law Azhar Sheikh and the girl's Bengaluru-based father. Arman's wife, Heena is still at large. Meanwhile, Heena had approached the court for anticipatory bail citing health reasons

The minor was brought from Bengaluru by the accused who were keeping her at their house in Atharva Nagar. The accused had held the girl captive and also sexually abused her. The whole incident came to light after the girl came out of the house by jumping from the bathroom window. Even though it was a sensitive case, the lackadaisical attitude of officials had angered citizens.



State Women Commission takes cognizance. State Women Commission member Abha Pandey has also taken serious cognizance of the case. Sources said Pandey is going to meet police officials seeking more information about investigations in the case.