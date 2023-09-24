Inmate booked for Rs 26 lakh money order register tampering at Yerwada jail

A case has been registered against a rape convict at Yerwada Central Jail for allegedly tampering with the jail's money order register by making fraudulent entries in the names of fellow inmates. The incident came to light during a recent audit of the jail's accounts.

The accused, identified as Sachin Fulsundar, has been booked in the case, and the misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 26 lakh has been uncovered. Investigation reveals that between 2021 and 2023, Fulsundar visited the jail workshop on multiple occasions and accessed the money order register, which records money received by inmates from their family members through money orders. He allegedly made false entries using fake signatures, resulting in a reported fraud of Rs 26,69,911.

Authorities indicate that Fulsundar was initially incarcerated in 2006 for a rape and murder case, ultimately leading to his conviction. The jail authorities have now registered a case against him under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 477-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.