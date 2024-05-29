Intense Heat Continues in Vidarbha; City Records 44.8 Degrees Celsius

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

The entire region is burning during 'Nautapa' with Brahmapuri, Chandrapur and Wardha sharing highest temperature at 45.2 degrees celsius while Buldhana registering lowest temperature at 40.0 degrees on Tuesday. On the fourth day of 'Nautapa' today the hot and humid weather continued in the city, which registered 44.8 degrees celsius as against yesterday's 45.6 degrees.

The citizens had to bear scorching heat for the whole day even as hot winds swept through the city. Mostly, people, particularly women and children, preferred to remain indoors to beat the heat with AC, coolers or fans. Even the coolers were not working properly due to intense heat. Those employed avoided going out during day time from the offices while those on the roads or markets searched for shelters. Outlets selling buttermilk, sugarcane, lemon juice/watermelon did brisk business.

Vehicular traffic was thin during the day but picked up in the evening. The night temperature reached 29.3 degrees celsius in the city while relative humidity was 46 per cent in the morning and 41 per cent in the evening.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for heatwave in the city, Chandrapur, Wardha and Akola on Wednesday expecting day temperatures to range between 44.0 degrees to 45.0 degrees celsius from tomorrow up to June 1. No such alert has been issued for Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Gondia and Washim districts. As per the Centre, there will not be immediate relief in the first week of June in Vidarbha. The temperature is increasing due to dry weather. Even today, seven districts in the region recorded temperatures above 44.0 degrees.

Following are the temperature figures in degree celsius registered in Vidarbha: Akola (42.8), Amravati (44.6), Bhandara (44.0), Gadchiroli (44.6), Gondia (44.2), Washim (42.8) and Yavatmal (43.0). Even after sunset hot winds continued to blow causing discomfort to citizens. The speed of the winds was 11.1 kmph, the IMD said.