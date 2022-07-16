Intensity of rain will reduce in Maharashtra, says IMD

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains for the last 2 weeks. In such a situation, many parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar were flooded causing inconvenience to citizens. Meanwhile, the rains in Kolhapur, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Gadchiroli led to drought conditions. But now the weather department has informed that the intensity of rain will reduce in the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current rainfall is likely to decrease gradually in Central India including Maharashtra. The weather department has predicted that there will be light to moderate rain. Some dams in the state are full. Some dam areas are still receiving heavy rainfall. In the coming period, the rain will gradually subside.

Weather expert Dr. Ramchandra Sable has informed that the intensity of rain will decrease till next Monday and rain will clear up after Tuesday, Wednesday. So, in many parts of the state, it was seen that the rains have stopped. The rain has subsided in Mumbai since this morning.

"If we take a look at the rainfall, the state needs more rain. The dams in western Maharashtra are yet to be filled. The rains will continue to be good. However, there will be a patchy rain in the interim period. After that, there are signs of good rain again. The state has received 30 percent more than the average rainfall till July 15. So "All the dams in the state will be filled by the end of July, August and September. There will be no water worries this year," said Dr Ramchandra Sable.

