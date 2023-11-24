Invisible power in Delhi has cut down to size Maha BJP leaders, says Supriya Sule

On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule asserted that an invisible power in Delhi is actively diminishing the significance of Maharashtra, going so far as to undermine prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the state, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Several industrial projects were taken out of the state but the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government remained a mute spectator, she said while talking to reporters here. Responding to queries about the disqualification plea initiated by the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party against four MPs of the opposing NCP faction led by her father Sharad Pawar, Sule claimed that such actions were being orchestrated under the directives of an invisible power based in Delhi.

These two groups of the NCP and Shiv Sena (rebel groups led by Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde) are groups of Maratha manoos. It is the invisible power of Delhi which is doing all these things to demean Maharashtra and that is why they engineered splits in these two parties, she said.

Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor project was taken out of the state, the diamond business in Mumbai was also taken away and nobody tried to stop it, she added. Parties are being broken, families are being broken using ICE. There is an attempt to reduce the importance of Maharashtra and the leaders from Maharashtra. It is not limited to the NCP or Shiv Sena, but the top leadership of the BJP (in Maharashtra) is also being cut down to size. Look at the injustice meted out to Gadkari. Fadnavis, who was a successful chief minister for five years, was demoted to deputy chief minister, she further said.