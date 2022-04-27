IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri praises SRH debutant Shashank Singh for explosive batting display against GT

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday praised Sunrisers Hyderabad player Shashank Singh for his batting against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

"You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable @IPLfor the stage you provide for opportunities to the unknown. Shashank Singh. Wow. @SunRisers#IPL2022," tweeted Shastri.

In the final over by Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh and Marco hit four sixes collectively, with Singh hitting a hat-trick of sixes. With this, SRH finished off at 195/6. The debutant Shashank scored an unbeaten 25 off just six balls, with a four and three sixes.

Fifties from opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Titans innings is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

