IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Delhi eye first win of the season

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss, and invited Delhi Capitals to bat first. Having played a match less, Mumbai are placed ninth and are followed by Delhi, who are currently 10th.One of these two sides will end their losing streak as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium later in the evening.

The focus will be on both the captains. DC's David Warner has got runs but his strike rate remains an issue. Rohit, on the other hand, is long due. MI's powerhouse Indian top-order comprising Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to fire.