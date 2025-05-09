IRCTC Launches 5-Night, 6-Day 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Tour' From CSMT Starting June 9; Check Itinerary and Package Price

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday said the first `Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Tour' by the Bharat Gaurav tourist train will start from June 9 to mark the 350th anniversary of the iconic Maratha ruler's coronation. Gaurav Jha, group general manager of IRCTC's West Zone, said the tour spanning five nights and six days will showcase the legacy and landmarks associated with Shivaji Maharaj.

Tour Package Price and How to Book

Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as Chhatrapati (king) on June 6, 1674, at Raigad Fort, his capital. The train with seven sleeper coaches, three AC ones and a pantry car will begin its journey from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on June 9 and can accommodate 748 passengers. The tour package is Rs 13,155 onwards. To book tickets you can visit official website of IRCTC or call/SMS on 8287931886 and email at bgtmumbai@irctc.com.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the tour last month. Along with IRCTC, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Government of Maharashtra are promoting the tour, which has already received six bookings. IRCTC officials said they have already received over 150 leads, most of them from outside Maharashtra.

Jha said the tour was initially planned for 10 days but was shortened because people had difficulty getting leave for so many days. A longer duration also increased the cost, he said, adding that the schedule can be tweaked in the future.

"Depending upon response, we will repeat the tour again and again," Jha said. It will cover four major forts of Shivaji's state, namely Raigad, Shivneri, Pratapgad and Panhala.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Tour Itinerary

On day one, the train will reach Mangaon in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, from where the passengers will be taken by bus to Raigad Fort. The next day, the train will reach Pune, from where they will be taken by bus to Shivaji Maharaj's birthplace, Shivneri Fort in Junnar, and also Bhimashankar, a famous religious place. On day four, the train will reach Satara from where the tourists will be taken to Pratapgad Fort near Mahabaleshwar. The journey will end on the fifth day in Kolhapur, where the tourists will be taken to Panhala Fort and the Mahalaxmi temple. A five percent discount is also on offer for the first 100 bookings.